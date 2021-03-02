Lonzo Ball feels young Pelicans are building something special

The New Orleans Pelicans have not played particularly well over the last month, but their win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night was a reminder of their potential. Lonzo Ball is hoping to stick around with the team long enough to see that potential fulfilled.

Ball and teammates Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram combined for 75 points as the Pelicans beat the Jazz 129-124. After the game, Ball was asked if he is excited about what the future has in store for the young trio.

“For sure. I love playing with those guys. I’m also really cool with them off the floor as well,” Ball said, via ESPN’s Andrew Lopez. “We’re all young. I think we can do some good things especially in the future coming up.”

Ball is a great defender, which is why many felt he would be a good fit with Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy. His offense has come around recently as well, as he has scored at last 16 points in six of the Pelicans’ last seven games. Ball averaged 16.5 points per game for the month of February.

There have been some intriguing trade possibilities mentioned for Ball, but he may have played his way out of that discussion. New Orleans now seems more likely to trade veteran guards JJ Redick and Eric Bledsoe. It would make sense for the team to try building around Ball, Williamson and Ingram given the way they are starting to click.