Look: Knicks guard’s name was badly misspelled on his jersey

Many NBA teams have recently been forced to turn to replacement players due to health and safety protocols. It turns out that the New York Knicks may be employing a replacement equipment manager as well.

Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley checked into Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons with his name badly misspelled on his jersey. While only two letters were transposed, he looked absolutely ridiculous entering the contest with “Qucikley” written on the back of his jersey. Take a look.

Looks like someone was moving a little too "Qucikley" while making Immanuel Quickley jersey 🤣😅pic.twitter.com/ORXVSXVmXJ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 30, 2021

The second-year guard Quickley is averaging 10.0 points and 2.6 assists per game off the bench for the Knicks this season. Unfortunately though, he still continues to be disrespected as even the national media cannot seem to get his name right.

As for the Knicks, this is becoming something of a sacred tradition for them. Around this same time last year, a Knicks player checked into a game with another funny jersey screw-up.