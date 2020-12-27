Knicks’ Reggie Bullock has two different numbers in major wardrobe malfunction

The New York Knicks wore their “City Edition” jerseys for their game on Saturday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, and there was a big error involving Reggie Bullock.

Bullock actually took the court wearing a jersey that contained two different numbers on it: 23 and 25.

Reggie Bullock’s jersey had 25 on the front and 23 on the back pic.twitter.com/imAV1ImDPK — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 27, 2020

Bullock’s correct jersey number should be 25. Mitchell Robinson wears No. 23, which means for a period of time, there were two Knicks on the floor wearing 23.

Knicks moment #6273839: Reggie Bullock’s jersey having two different numbers on the front and back pic.twitter.com/azMokmaJ9V — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 27, 2020

Things were eventually resolved with Bullock getting the correct number on the back. But it’s no surprise this sort of mistake came right after the Knicks were trolled by a Disney movie.