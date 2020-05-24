Lakers’ Quinn Cook makes surprising statement about this season

Many opponents of resuming the NBA season believe that any championship would come with an asterisk, but Quinn Cook thinks the exact opposite.

Speaking this week with Andy and Brian Kamenetzky of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers guard said that a title this season would carry more weight.

“I think it would be harder,” he said. “We’ve all been suffering — not suffering, you know, but not being able to move how you want to move, together. No team has an advantage. No facility has been open for a team until recently.

“So I think it’ll be tougher because, and I can’t speak to every team, but if guys still aren’t communicating and staying on point, it might be harder to get the chemistry back or get that camaraderie back,” Cook continued. “So I know every team will just be happy to get back with their guys. They become family, a brotherhood.”

Cook’s Lakers are certainly in that conversation for title contention. At 49-14, they were the top seed in the Western Conference at the time that play was suspended and had won 11 of their last 13 games.

We previously heard one notable former player argue that a championship this season would come with an asterisk. But Cook, who is experiencing the difficulties firsthand as a current player, clearly has a very different opinion.