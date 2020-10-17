Lou Williams fires back at Kawhi Leonard special treatment report

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams had something to say about a report claiming he and his teammates took issue with the team’s treatment of Kawhi Leonard.

A report by The Athletic Thursday that Clipper veterans such as Williams, Montrezl Harrell, and Patrick Beverley “bristled” at preferential treatment Leonard received from the team. You can read that report here.

On Friday, Williams fired back on social media. He said in an Instagram comment that he didn’t even know what “bristle” meant, and called on The Athletic reporter Jovan Buha to reveal his source.

Reports about Leonard’s special treatment alienating his teammates persisted for much of the season. Players had a similar response to previous reports. The fact that it kept coming up indicates that there was probably something to it, though. That’s especially true when multiple players confirmed that the team wasn’t as solid of a unit as it could have been.