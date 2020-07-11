Clippers’ Lou Williams shares why he decided to participate in NBA restart

Lou Williams was one of a number of players who said they were unsure about playing in the NBA restart over concerns that it would distract from the Black Lives Matter movement. Williams ultimately joined the Los Angeles Clippers in Orlando, and explained why on Saturday.

Williams said the Clippers had chosen to decide as a team whether to play or not, and ultimately voted to go to Orlando. Williams chose to go along with the group decision, adding that it was either “everybody or nobody.”

Lou Williams was "50-50" on playing but said Clips voted as team to play: "We decided our decision was going to be everybody or nobody…We decided to come as a group. I'm part of the group. I have a lot of thoughts, ideas I felt strongly about personally but I represent a group" — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) July 11, 2020

Williams gave hints that he was considering sitting out, but the Clippers have taken an interesting approach here. It would have been quite the story if one of the leading title contenders opted as a team not to play, but it hasn’t come to that.

A three-time Sixth Man of the Year recipient, Williams has been his typical strong self primarily coming off the bench this season. The 33-year-old is averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 assists per game, making him a key part of the Clippers’ championship hopes.