Lou Williams shares dating advice for man with two girlfriends

Lou Williams is the man to go to if you need advice about juggling multiple girlfriends at the same time, and the Los Angeles Clippers star is apparently willing to offer tips on social media.

Williams has been open in the past about having two girlfriends at once. At one point, he was openly dating two women who were said to be fine with the arrangement. On Monday, a Twitter follower asked Williams for advice on introducing two girlfriends to each other. Williams laid down some wisdom.

It’s too late already. They gotta introduce you to them champ https://t.co/vyFRGsoygw — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) October 20, 2020

We’re not sure that approach would work for anyone other than Williams but, hey, the guy asked for advice.

Williams defended his situation in the past, and it was certainly a unique one. There’s a difference between cheating on women and having multiple girlfriends who are open to the arrangement. Still, we don’t recommend trying it at home.