Luka Doncic may miss more time after aggravating knee injury

Luka Doncic has not played in a week after injuring his knee and ankle last Monday. Just as he looked to be on the verge of a return, the issue appears to have gotten worse.

Doncic took part in a five-on-five scrimmage on Monday and appeared to be moving closer to a return to action. However, reporters that were conducting a post-practice interview with coach Jason Kidd heard Doncic yelp in pain and retreat to the bleachers, where his left knee was iced and bandaged.

A few mins after this video, Luka slammed the bleachers, shouted in pain. Didn’t see what happen bc reporters were talking to Jason Kidd, but Luka left practice with ice bandaged around his left knee. Just as this happened, Kidd said Luka is “questionable” tomorrow. — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) November 22, 2021

Given how abruptly the issue came about, the Mavericks obviously didn’t have much of an update. It certainly seems that Doncic aggravated something, and his status for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers appears to be in more doubt.

Doncic has already missed three games with the ailment. He got off to a slow start to the season and his shooting percentages had been down, much to his frustration, but he had started to pick it up prior to suffering the injury.

Photo: May 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in action during game three between the Clippers and the Mavericks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports