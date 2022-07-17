Luka Doncic showing 1 big difference from other superstars

At 23 years old, Luka Doncic is already his own man.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported this week on “The Hoop Collective” that the Dallas Mavericks star Doncic has shown no interest in recruiting other players to the team. MacMahon adds that Doncic (by choice) does not have significant input in decision-making for the Mavericks either.

“They seek his input, but he’s not heavily involved in personnel decisions,” said MacMahon of the dynamic between Doncic and the team. “He has not shown interest in being heavily involved. He spends much of his offseason in Europe. He’s not a guy who has shown the desire to be a recruiter.”

Doncic’s stance makes him a bit of an anomaly in the player empowerment era where stars recruit fellow stars like they are in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But roster-building has traditionally been the responsibility of team management alone, so there is nothing wrong with the separation of powers here.

The Mavericks have done just fine without Doncic puppeteering for them. They are fresh off a 52-win 2021-22 season where they made the Western Conference Finals. But on the other hand, maybe Dallas could have used a little bit of help from Doncic with this fish that recently got away from them.