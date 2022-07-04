Mark Cuban had notable reaction to angry Mavericks fans

Mark Cuban sees all the angry Dallas Mavericks fans right now … perhaps a little too well.

The Mavs owner drew the ire of fans on Sunday after the team missed on long-rumored offseason target Goran Dragic. The ex-All-Star Dragic had been linked to Dallas in the last two straight summers but just agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bulls instead. Coupled with the loss of guard Jalen Brunson in free agency earlier this week, many Mavs fans were fed up.

Cuban received a number of nasty tweets, including some that called him a “failure,” a “bozo,” the “worst owner in the NBA,” or simply just a “f–k you.” Others called on Cuban to “sell the team” or to “f–k off.” Cuban “liked” no fewer than 20 of these angry fan tweets, some in which he was tagged but others that he searched his own name on Twitter for.

Here is a scrolling view of the tweets that Cuban “liked” (but obviously beware of the foul language and content).

Mark Cuban’s liked a bunch of tweets from angry Mavs fans 😬 pic.twitter.com/BVo1iKIvyr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 4, 2022

Cuban’s “likes” are still visible on his public profile here.

While losing Brunson and missing on Dragic both hurt, Cuban has been far from asleep at the wheel. Dallas just made a surprise Western Conference Finals appearance in head coach Jason Kidd’s first season, splintering the 49-win Utah Jazz and the 64-win Phoenix Suns in the process. They also just made a smart trade in acquiring Houston Rockets big man Christian Wood for scraps and added a springy true seven-footer they lacked last season in JaVale McGee.

Granted, there have been plenty of legitimate reasons to criticize Cuban’s leadership in the last few years. But he probably wants to keep a running list of people to prove wrong here, especially since the Mavs may still have a big move coming down the pipe.