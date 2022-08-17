Luka Doncic makes 1 bold prediction

Even in the summer, Luka Doncic is ready to bring his A-game.

The Dallas Mavericks star spoke with reporters in Europe this week ahead of the 2022 EuroBasket tournament, which officially kicks off on Sept. 1. In his remarks, Doncic, who will be playing for his native Slovenia, made a bold prediction — that the Slovenian team will win the gold medal.

“We are going to Germany to win gold,” said Doncic, per EuroHoops. “In every competition where we compete, the goal must always be first place. We will do everything for it, but we will see if we make it. In 2017, no one took us seriously when we announced our attack on the gold medal. [But] today is different. It’s nice when you see that everyone will make an extra effort against us to win.”

This year’s EuroBasket will be hosted by four countries — Germany, Italy, Georgia, and the Czech Republic. Games in the group stage will be played in all four countries, but Germany alone will host the knockout stage games.

Doncic and Slovenia boast a superb team that also features fellow NBA players Goran Dragic and Vlatko Cancar. They also won gold at the last EuroBasket held in 2017 (when Doncic was just 18 years old).

But Slovenia will have tough competition from the likes of Serbia (led by Nikola Jokic), Greece (led by Giannis Antetokounmpo), and France (led by Rudy Gobert). Nonetheless, Doncic seems to be coming for blood based on these comments as well as on the way that he has looked in recent pictures.