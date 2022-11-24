Luka Doncic has interesting choice for best duo in NBA

Luka Doncic is giving the ultimate compliment to one terrific twosome.

The Dallas Mavericks star Doncic said before Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics that he believes Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are “probably” the best duo in the NBA.

“They’re probably the No. 1 team in the league, and they probably have the best duo in the league too,” he said of Boston, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “And we’re in the Garden. It’s always a special game. You have to come 100 percent. If you’re not, you’re probably going to lose. It’s a big game.”

There are certainly a lot of talented duos to choose from in today’s game. Joel Embiid and James Harden (Philadelphia), Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton (Milwaukee), Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (LA Clippers), and LeBron James and Anthony Davis (LA Lakers) are just a few.

But Tatum, 24, and Brown, 26, are right there with any of those tandems. They brought the Celtics to an NBA Finals berth last season and now have the team leading the league with a 13-4 record this season. Tatum’s volcanic scoring combined with Brown’s two-way carnage is a handful for any team to deal with on any given night. Given that they were facing breakup rumors less than a year ago, the two Jays are doing pretty darn well for themselves.