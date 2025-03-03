Luka Doncic thinks opponents play harder against Lakers

Luka Doncic’s move from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers came with a lot of new challenges. He opened up about one that he had heard about, but thought was a myth.

Doncic admitted after Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers that he had been skeptical about a narrative that the Lakers get every other team’s best shot. However, he has already changed his tune, and admitted that he has definitely noticed that the Lakers have an extra target on their backs.

Specifically, Doncic has noticed that injured players keep returning to action against the Lakers. That follows a long-standing theory that is popular among some Laker fans.

Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“Yeah, I think so. I didn’t believe it before, but they say if somebody is out a long time, they play against the Lakers,” Doncic said. “I didn’t believe that for a long time, but obviously, it’s the Lakers.”

There is actually some data to back up Doncic’s point. Clippers forward Norman Powell returned to the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Lakers after not having played since Feb. 13, though he only lasted nine minutes due to a hamstring problem.

Donte DiVincenzo of Minnesota and Dwight Powell of Dallas also made their returns from injury this past week to face the Lakers, though their teams lost both of those games.

It may be coincidence, or it may be that opponents really do want to give the Lakers their best shot. Doncic was clearly skeptical before, but it is fair to say he did not experience anything like this while playing for Dallas.

Whether coincidental or deliberate, opponents are not exactly benefitting from the injury returns. The Lakers have now won six in a row and moved into the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference with Sunday’s victory. A big part of that run has been the successful connection that Doncic is forging with LeBron James.

At this point, Doncic seems to be welcoming the added scrutiny. So are the Lakers, who just keep winning.