Luka Doncic pulls off another ridiculous touchdown pass to LeBron James

Luka Doncic on Sunday continued to dazzle and delight Los Angeles Lakers fans with his uncanny ability to find LeBron James for a touchdown pass.

The Lakers led the Los Angeles Clippers 62-49 about three minutes into the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. Lakers center Jaxson Hayes rebounded a missed three-point shot from Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. Doncic’s head was on a swivel the second Leonard’s shot was off the mark.

Hayes promptly handed the ball to Doncic underneath the basket. The Lakers guard then launched a full-court pass to LeBron James that virtually went from one baseline to the other. James finished the play with a layup to extend the Lakers’ lead to 15.

LUKA TD PASS TO LEBRON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V5FY6hCX9b — ESPN (@espn) March 3, 2025

Luka and LeBron have two of the highest basketball IQs in the NBA today. It has not taken long for their supercomputer brains to get in sync.

Doncic has made it a habit to look for James whenever the latter decides to streak down the court behind the defense. With all due respect to the stars LeBron has played with in the past, arguably none have the passing ability that Doncic possesses.

That’s made for some incredible highlight plays between James and Doncic just three weeks since they first took the court together as teammates.

Doncic did the heavy lifting Sunday with a team-high 29 points and 9 assists. James tallied 17 points and had 9 assists of his own in the Lakers’ 108-102 win over the Clippers.