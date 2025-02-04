Brian Windhorst shares surprising update about Luka Doncic’s future

Luka Doncic has an opportunity to become the next in a long line of Los Angeles Lakers legends, but he would need to remain with the team beyond his current contract in order for that to happen. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst does think believe it is a certainty that Doncic will re-sign with his new team.

Doncic is signed through the 2025-26 season with a $48.9 million player option the following year. He was in line to receive a 5-year, $345 million super-max contract extension this offseason, but only the Dallas Mavericks would have been able to offer him that. The most the Lakers can offer is a 4-year, $229 million deal.

During Tuesday morning’s edition of “Get Up” on ESPN, Windhorst said there is a chance Doncic may want to “see how things play out” before he agrees to any type of extension with L.A.

“They can offer him $100 million less, so I would say to you it’s not a guarantee for sure that Luka’s gonna rip off a five-year deal in July,” Windhorst said. “He may want to see how things play out. He may take a shorter deal because he no longer has the financial incentive to do it. So, the Lakers have to do some work over the next few months to convince him he wants to get locked in.”

Windhorst also noted that LeBron James has a player option for next season, so LeBron’s future is uncertain as well. Though, there has been no indication that the 40-year-old James wants to leave the Lakers.

What happens if Luka Doncic doesn't sign an extension this summer with the Lakers? "We have to just watch and see how it all plays out." —@WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/e7rwR9l0ff — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 4, 2025

With the Lakers having no real financial advantage over other teams, Doncic is in position to wait it out. He can see how Rob Pelinka builds out the rest of the roster before deciding if he wants to explore other options via free agency, which Doncic is eligible for after next season.

There are other ways that Doncic can make up the money that the stunning trade cost him, but he certainly has leverage. It would be a surprise if he does not use it to some extent.