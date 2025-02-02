Luka Doncic has financial consequences to being traded to Lakers

Luka Doncic is being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, and there are some financial consequences for him as a result of the deal.

Doncic on Saturday night was traded by the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers in a huge deal. Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick are headed to Dallas. Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris will join Doncic in the trade package headed to the Lakers.

Doncic was in line to receive a 5-year, $345 million super-max contract extension from the Mavericks this summer. But by being traded, he is no longer eligible for the super max deal.

There are major financial implications for Luka Doncic with this trade. He was in line to receive a five-year $345M contract this summer. Doncic is no longer super max eligible. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 2, 2025

ESPN’s Bobby Marks suggests that Doncic could instead sign a 3-year deal this summer with a player option for 2028-2029. Marks says that the salary would start at $72 million for 2028-2029, which would allow Doncic to make up the money on the back end.

The smart play would be for Doncic to sign a three-year extension this summer with a player option in 2028-29. That would allow him to reach 10 years of service and recoup most if not all from the missed opportunity to sign the super max this offseason. Starting salary in… https://t.co/ZxxUk4Bd57 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 2, 2025

Doncic has already earned $152 million in his career and is set to earn $247 million guaranteed. Perhaps the financial concern is a minor detail for him, especially if he wanted a trade to the Lakers.