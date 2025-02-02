 Skip to main content
Luka Doncic has financial consequences to being traded to Lakers

February 1, 2025
by Larry Brown
Luka Doncic in his Mavericks uniform

May 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in action during game three between the Clippers and the Mavericks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic is being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, and there are some financial consequences for him as a result of the deal.

Doncic on Saturday night was traded by the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers in a huge deal. Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick are headed to Dallas. Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris will join Doncic in the trade package headed to the Lakers.

Doncic was in line to receive a 5-year, $345 million super-max contract extension from the Mavericks this summer. But by being traded, he is no longer eligible for the super max deal.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks suggests that Doncic could instead sign a 3-year deal this summer with a player option for 2028-2029. Marks says that the salary would start at $72 million for 2028-2029, which would allow Doncic to make up the money on the back end.

Doncic has already earned $152 million in his career and is set to earn $247 million guaranteed. Perhaps the financial concern is a minor detail for him, especially if he wanted a trade to the Lakers.