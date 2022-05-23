Luka Doncic had funny reaction to being dunked on by Andrew Wiggins

Luka Doncic has already made countless defenders look bad over his first four NBA seasons, but it was the Dallas Mavericks star who was put on a poster during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night. He handled it quite well.

Andrew Wiggins threw down a vicious dunk on Doncic during the fourth quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ 109-100 win. Wiggins was initially called for an offensive foul, but the play was challenged by the Warriors and overturned. You can see the video here.

Doncic was asked about the dunk after the game. He hinted that he thought he was fouled, but he gave Wiggins his props.

Luka, Steph, Draymond and Wigs sound off on Wiggins' incredible poster dunk. DONCIC: "I wish I had those bunnies." 😂 pic.twitter.com/x9YGjZmXDx — KNBR (@KNBR) May 23, 2022

Wiggins scored a playoff career-high 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Golden State to a win in Game 3. The Mavericks are now on the verge of being swept.

The series has not gone well for Dallas, and their best player getting dunked on is one of many lowlights we have seen thus far.