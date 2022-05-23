 Skip to main content
Video: Andrew Wiggins throws down monster dunk in Game 3

May 22, 2022
by Alex Evans

Andrew Wiggins dunking

Andrew Wiggins had arguably the best dunk of this year’s playoffs during the Golden State Warriors’ 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals on Sunday.

With the Warriors leading 91-83 in the fourth quarter, Wiggins caught a pass from Steph Curry behind the three-point arc. Wiggins then drove to the basket and delivered a ferocious dunk over a charging Luka Doncic. Wiggins was originally called for an offensive foul, which was overturned after being challenged by the Warriors.

Here are additional angles of the dunk, which show just how high the 6-foot-7 Wiggins had to jump:

Wiggins has really stepped up during the Warriors’ postseason run.

The forward scored a playoff career-high 27 points on Sunday to go along with 11 rebounds and led the Warriors in minutes played with 40.

Wiggins had 19 points in Game 1 and 16 points in Game 2.

The Warriors now have a 3-0 series lead and look poised to sweep the Mavericks in Game 4 on Tuesday.

