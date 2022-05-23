Video: Andrew Wiggins throws down monster dunk in Game 3

Andrew Wiggins had arguably the best dunk of this year’s playoffs during the Golden State Warriors’ 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals on Sunday.

With the Warriors leading 91-83 in the fourth quarter, Wiggins caught a pass from Steph Curry behind the three-point arc. Wiggins then drove to the basket and delivered a ferocious dunk over a charging Luka Doncic. Wiggins was originally called for an offensive foul, which was overturned after being challenged by the Warriors.

ANDREW WIGGINS POSTER ON LUKA 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EMwNh6mnEY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2022

Here are additional angles of the dunk, which show just how high the 6-foot-7 Wiggins had to jump:

Wiggins has really stepped up during the Warriors’ postseason run.

The forward scored a playoff career-high 27 points on Sunday to go along with 11 rebounds and led the Warriors in minutes played with 40.

Wiggins had 19 points in Game 1 and 16 points in Game 2.

The Warriors now have a 3-0 series lead and look poised to sweep the Mavericks in Game 4 on Tuesday.