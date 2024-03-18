 Skip to main content
Luka Doncic was euphoric after Kyrie Irving’s wild game-winner vs. Nuggets

March 17, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Mavericks star Luka Doncic looking shocked after a Kyrie Irving game-winner to beat the Nuggets for a Mavs win

Luka Doncic was reduced to a mere spectator in the final seconds of the Dallas Mavericks’ Sunday clash against the Denver Nuggets. But Doncic still got the happy ending he wanted courtesy of his Mavs teammate Kyrie Irving.

Irving sank a ridiculous, buzzer-beating floater in the closing seconds of his team’s 107-105 win at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The 8-time All-Star scored the game-winner with his off hand while trying to evade Nikola Jokic’s outstretched arms.

Doncic was in disbelief over Irving’s shot. He was seen slumped over along the baseline in complete shock, resembling the fans who had just watched the play courtside.

During his postgame press conference, Doncic was able to put his feelings of amazement about Irving’s shot into words.

“Unbelievable, man. I don’t think people realize how tough of a shot that is with the off hand. … I don’t think we’ll see it again. That guy’s special,” said Doncic.

Doncic may have yielded the game-winning shot to Irving, but the Slovenian still deserves credit for setting the stage for his teammate.

Doncic sank a clutch three-pointer in the Mavs’ prior possession to tie the game at 105. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray then attempted and missed his go-ahead jumper a bit too early, leaving 2.8 seconds on the clock for Irving to finish things off.

Irving and Doncic combined for 61 points — none bigger than Irving’s final two.

