Luka Doncic was euphoric after Kyrie Irving’s wild game-winner vs. Nuggets

Luka Doncic was reduced to a mere spectator in the final seconds of the Dallas Mavericks’ Sunday clash against the Denver Nuggets. But Doncic still got the happy ending he wanted courtesy of his Mavs teammate Kyrie Irving.

Irving sank a ridiculous, buzzer-beating floater in the closing seconds of his team’s 107-105 win at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The 8-time All-Star scored the game-winner with his off hand while trying to evade Nikola Jokic’s outstretched arms.

OH MY GOODNESS, KYRIE IRVING WINS THE GAME WITH A LEFT-HANDED FLOATER ‼️ SPECIAL. 🤯#TissotBuzzerBeater#YourTimeDefinesYourGreatness pic.twitter.com/NJiVbYtV7p — NBA (@NBA) March 17, 2024

Doncic was in disbelief over Irving’s shot. He was seen slumped over along the baseline in complete shock, resembling the fans who had just watched the play courtside.

Luka couldn’t believe it bruh, he neva had a teammate like this pic.twitter.com/J9L0dTBJs9 — whristan (@whristan1) March 17, 2024

During his postgame press conference, Doncic was able to put his feelings of amazement about Irving’s shot into words.

“Unbelievable, man. I don’t think people realize how tough of a shot that is with the off hand. … I don’t think we’ll see it again. That guy’s special,” said Doncic.

Luka Dončić on Kyrie Irving game winner: “Unbelievable man, I don’t think people realize how tough of a shot that it is. With the off hand.” Luka said he hasn’t seen a shot like that before and doesn’t think we’ll ever see it again. “That guy is special.” pic.twitter.com/5Aip0Q7qt7 — Mavs Fans For Life (@MavsFansForLife) March 18, 2024

Doncic may have yielded the game-winning shot to Irving, but the Slovenian still deserves credit for setting the stage for his teammate.

Doncic sank a clutch three-pointer in the Mavs’ prior possession to tie the game at 105. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray then attempted and missed his go-ahead jumper a bit too early, leaving 2.8 seconds on the clock for Irving to finish things off.

This shot by Luka to tie the game down three with 26 seconds left should not go unnoticed btw pic.twitter.com/0eUWRK7Ik1 — Jo (@MavsStan41) March 17, 2024

Irving and Doncic combined for 61 points — none bigger than Irving’s final two.