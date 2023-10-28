Luka Doncic stuns Nets with game-winning hook shot three

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic capped off an unreal 49-point performance on Friday with an early contender for shot of the year.

The Mavs were tied at 120 against the Brooklyn Nets with less than a minute to play at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Doncic was forced to hoist a three-point hook shot from the right wing to beat the shot clock buzzer. The wild attempt turned into the latest example of Luka Magic.

LUKA WITH THE DAGGER THREE. FINISHED WITH 49 PTS. pic.twitter.com/dO509fghi6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2023

Nets guard Cam Thomas would miss the potential game-tying shot in the ensuing possession. A pair of free throws from Mavs wing Josh Green sealed the 125-120 victory for Dallas.

Doncic finished the contest with 49 points on 16-of-25 shooting. He also had 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 9 triples.

The Slovenian superstar was similarly spectacular in the Mavs’ first game. Doncic posted a stat line of 33 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. He also dropped an F-bomb during the postgame interview of that contest.

After scoring almost 50 points in just the second game of the season, fans will probably give him a pass for his season-opening slip-up.