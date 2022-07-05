Luka Doncic appears to have added new move to his arsenal

Luka Doncic apparently has not even reached his final form yet.

The Dallas Mavericks star went viral this week for what looked like a new move in his bag of tricks. Playing for his native Slovenia at qualifiers for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, Doncic dropped in a masterful sweeping skyhook during a game against Sweden. Take a look.

Luka Doncic hits a perfect Kareem Abdul-Jabbar signature skyhook 😳pic.twitter.com/uReLtPOlY7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 4, 2022

Still only 23 years old, Doncic averaged 28.4 points per game this past NBA season and helped lead Dallas to the Western Conference Finals. He already has a complete offensive game as a three-level scorer, so adding a skyhook to his arsenal would make Doncic even more of a total hellhound to guard.

The skyhook has largely fallen out of favor with the current NBA generation. Only certain role players sometimes bust it out on occasion these days. But Doncic may be spearheading an unlikely comeback that would make Lew Alcindor smile.