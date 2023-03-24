Luka Doncic gets big fine for gesture toward referees

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had to know a fine was coming for his gesture at the end of the Dallas Mavericks’ loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, and he wound up getting a pretty big one.

Doncic was fined $35,000 for making a money gesture toward officials in the waning moments of Wednesday’s loss. That is a significant fine, and according to Spotrac, it is tied for the second-highest fine of the season to date that was not attached to a suspension.

One can easily see why the NBA came down so firmly on Doncic. The suggestion that referees are taking money to bias their calls one way or another is one that the league would be very eager to avoid.

The Mavericks are actually filing a protest over one specific play earlier in the game, so the anger with the officiating was not limited to Doncic.