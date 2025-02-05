Luka Doncic roasts JJ Redick in his first Lakers press conference

Luka Doncic had some fun on Tuesday at the expense of his new head coach JJ Redick.

The newest Los Angeles Lakers star had his introductory press conference before the team’s road contest against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

Years before Doncic became coach Redick’s prized offensive weapon, the two briefly overlapped as players on the Dallas Mavericks. The Slovenian superstar was asked to describe his relationship with Redick as a teammate.

“First of all, he couldn’t move at all,” Doncic said with a smile on his face. “So, it wasn’t really [much].”

After getting his playful jab in, Doncic detailed how much respect he has for the Duke alum.

“No, but it was a great relationship. I really respect him. You don’t see me go on podcasts. I went on his podcast twice, so you know how much respect I have for him. I’m really excited that I can play for him,” Doncic said.

Luka makes joke towards JJ 😂🤣 His first real smile 🥹🥺🥺#MFFL pic.twitter.com/CgR3fDtcWB — Zane (@zaneseth82) February 4, 2025

The two played together during the 2020-21 season after Redick was traded to the Mavericks midway through the year. The veteran sharpshooter played just 13 games in Dallas, averaging 4.4 points on 35.8% shooting from the field.

Doncic, then in his third NBA season, was just coming into his own as an NBA superstar. He posted 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.6 assists during the year he shared the court with his new Lakers coach.

Redick did not immediately announce his retirement at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season and kept his options open to sign with a team during the following season. But Redick eventually retired and instead focused on growing his successful “Old Man and the Three” podcast, which Doncic proudly appeared on twice.