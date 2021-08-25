JJ Redick considering retirement?

JJ Redick has been in the NBA for a decade-and-a-half now, and that may be good enough for him.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported this week that the veteran shooting guard has an apparent desire to land with either the New York Knicks or the Brooklyn Nets. If Redick is unable to agree to terms with either franchise, Fischer adds, rival executives speculate that he could retire instead.

Redick recently said on his “Old Man and The Three” podcast that he does not plan to attend a training camp this year and could join a team several months into the new NBA season. The 37-year-old remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent.

Though he only made 44 total appearances last season, Redick still shot a solid 37.1 percent from three. That kind of skill will always have a place on a championship contender. Redick’s family also lives in the Brooklyn borough of New York, which explains his desire to land with one of those two teams.

Redick still has yet to win an NBA title in 15 seasons. If he cannot find the right situation for himself though, it sounds like Redick may be willing to just walk away, perhaps to focus on creating quality viral content full-time.