Luka Doncic has icy staredown with Mavericks bench

Luka Doncic on Tuesday made a huge statement against his former team without having to say a word.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard saved a disjointed possession by hitting a deep three to put his team up 19-14 over the Dallas Mavericks in front of a raucous crowd at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. The Mavs called a timeout, allowing Doncic to slowly walk back with his eyes shooting daggers at Dallas’ bench.

Check out the epic moment below.

LUKA THREE — STARES DOWN THE MAVS BENCH.



Over the game’s first six minutes of action, Doncic scored or assisted on 12 of his team’s 19 points.

Doncic has needed some time to adjust to his new team, averaging just 14.7 points per game over his first three games in a Lakers uniform. But he displayed the Luka magic fans have grown accustomed to seeing in his last game, contributing 32 points on 10/22 shooting, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals in a dominant 123-100 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

The Mavericks organization has seemingly tried its best to help the Mavs fan base move on from Doncic. But seeing the Slovenian superstar stare down his former teammates and coaches is a sight most Mavericks fans will probably remember for a long time.