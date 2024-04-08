Luka Doncic gets good news on his latest technical foul

Luka Doncic received good news about his latest technical foul call.

Doncic was called for a technical foul over his reaction to being called for an offensive foul late in the first quarter of his Dallas Mavericks’ 147-136 overtime win against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Doncic received a foul call while working on Dillon Brooks in the paint and reacted sarcastically to finally getting a call in his favor.

Luka got a tech and called Dillion Brooks a mf while pleading his case to the refs 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZlYNENqQVK — Missy (@missysinghsongs) April 7, 2024

Though he cost his team a point with that reaction, Dallas still prevailed. Additionally, Doncic learned on Monday that the league had rescinded his technical foul call.

Luka Doncic’s technical foul for sarcastically celebrating getting a whistle has been rescinded. It’s his third rescinded T this season. He officially has 13, three clear of a one-game suspension. It resets for playoffs, when seven T’s trigger a suspension. https://t.co/EibWUxt1aQ — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 8, 2024

This was the third time this season that Doncic had a technical foul call rescinded. He has 13 technical fouls this regular season and is three away from triggering an automatic suspension.

Thanks to having all his techs rescinded, Doncic will likely be able to avoid a suspension due to techs this season.