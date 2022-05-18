Luka Doncic shares who is the Warriors’ key player

The Golden State Warriors are loaded with talented players, but Luka Doncic’s pick for Golden State’s key player might surprise you.

Doncic spoke with reporters on Tuesday ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Warriors and his Dallas Mavericks. He lauded Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, but shared his pick for the key to the Warriors: Draymond Green.

Luka: “I think the key to the Warriors team is Draymond.” pic.twitter.com/eDAB4sX5hs — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) May 17, 2022

“I have so much respect for Draymond. Obviously Klay and Steph, you know, [are] incredible offensive guys. But I think the key to the Warriors team is Draymond. He is just unbelievable. I just really respect him — everything he does. Obviously, no disrespect, but he’s not the best offensive guy. But he impacts the game in every other category. I really have a lot of respect for his game,” Doncic said of Green.

That’s a pretty nice compliment.

Green only averaged 7.5 points per game during the regular season, but he added 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest, along with 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He impacts the game in many ways, as Doncic said.

Is Doncic just trying to soften up Green ahead of their matchup? Is he using some Michael Jordan-like reverse psychology? Or is he being genuine? Maybe he’s just being real.

Game 1 of the series is on Wednesday night in San Francisco. The teams were only a game apart during the regular season record-wise, meaning this should be a fairly even matchup.