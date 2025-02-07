Luka Doncic’s debut date with the Lakers revealed

Luka Doncic’s debut date with his new team has finally been reported. Doncic is targeting the Los Angeles Lakers’ game at home against the Utah Jazz on Monday for his debut.

According to Turner Sports’ Jared Greenberg, the Lakers wanted to have Doncic play in a 5-on-5 practice game on Wednesday, but that has been pushed back to Friday. That development lessened the chances that Doncic would be available for Saturday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

“I was told that he was supposed to partake in a 5-on-5 yesterday. However, that has been pushed til tomorrow. He’ll participate in a stay-ready game with his Laker teammates tomorrow,” Greenberg reported.

Doncic has been out since suffering a calf injury on Christmas with the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs reportedly had grown frustrated with Doncic’s conditioning, and that supposedly contributed to their decision to trade him.

The Lakers entered play on Thursday 29-19 and had won seven of their previous eight games.

In addition to adding Doncic at the trade deadline in a shocker, the Lakers also acquired center Mark Williams in a trade with the Hornets.

Doncic got some shots up in the Lakers’ practice on Wednesday.

Luka gettin’ a feel for the practice court in LA! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/jhdaIqeG5u — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2025

In 22 games with the Mavs this season, Doncic was averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He has been a first-team All-NBA player for five straight seasons.