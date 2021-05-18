 Skip to main content
Luke Walton expected to return as Kings coach

May 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Luke Walton

Luke Walton looks like he is going to get another shot to show what he can do as the head coach of the Sacramento Kings.

Walton is expected to return next season as the Kings’ coach, NBC Sports Bay Area’s James Ham reported on Monday.

This report actually is not too surprising. A report in March said that Walton’s job was safe at least through the current season. Then last week he got an endorsement from De’Aaron Fox.

The Kings have gone 31-41 in consecutive seasons under Walton. That’s below where they expect to be, but sadly the team’s second-highest winning percentage since 2009.

Walton will likely need to show improvement next season otherwise his job status could become in jeopardy. Walton has completed two seasons as head coach of the Kings, which followed three lackluster seasons as the Lakers’ head coach.

