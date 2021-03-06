Luke Walton’s job with Kings is safe despite struggles?

Head coaches for the Sacramento Kings tend to last about as long as Defense Against The Dark Arts professors in “Harry Potter.” That said though, Luke Walton may be bucking that trend, at least for now.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Friday that Walton is not in immediate trouble. Amick adds that Walton is expected to last at least through the rest of the season, barring a complete nose-dive in the second half.

Walton is in his second season as Kings head coach with two years and $11.5 million left on his contract with the team. But Sacramento is faltering again this season, currently sitting 13th in the West with a 14-22 record.

The 40-year-old Walton is the seventh Kings coach in just the last decade. Top assistant Alvin Gentry is also breathing down his neck as a possible replacement. But the Kings have kept the same energy with Walton throughout his tenure, so it sounds like he has a long enough leash.