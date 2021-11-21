Luke Walton fired as Kings head coach

Luke Walton was known to be on the hot seat amid the Sacramento Kings’ poor stretch of play, and the head coach has now lost his job.

The Kings informed Walton on Sunday that he has been fired, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Sacramento Kings fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday, sources told ESPN. Kings have lost seven of eight games and dropped to 6-11 on season â€“ leaving them 12th in the Western Conference. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2021

Associate head coach Alvin Gentry is one possible candidate to serve as interim head coach.

Sacramento has slid to 12th in the Western Conference after losing seven of eight games. There was some talk of Walton being on the hot seat last year, but his popularity in the locker room and relationship with general manager Monty McNair saved his job. It was not a secret that Walton would not be given the same leeway this season.

Walton finishes with a record of 68-93 in two-plus seasons as Sacramento’s coach. The team did not reach the postseason under him. Some believed a Kings player ripped Walton recently with his fiery comments, but that was not the case. Nevertheless, the coach is out.

Photo: Mar 5, 2020; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton reacts to a call during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports