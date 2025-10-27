Dunk champion Mac McClung has signed with a new team

Slam Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung is set to get another opportunity to make an impression at the NBA level.

McClung is signing a non-guaranteed multi-year contract with the Indiana Pacers, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. It is the first time McClung has landed a standard NBA contract as opposed to a two-way deal.

Charania added that the Pacers plan to waive former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to open up a roster spot for McClung.

The Pacers are dealing with a slew of backcourt injuries and are bringing in McClung to provide some depth. In addition to Tyrese Haliburton’s season-ending injury, the team was without TJ McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin, and Andrew Nembhard on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

McClung has made his name in the Dunk Contest, having won the event three years in a row. Despite the memorable moments he has authored, he has only played 76 career minutes in six games at the NBA level during his career. He most recently appeared in two games for the Orlando Magic last season. The Pacers’ injury crisis means he will get another chance to make an impression.

The 26-year-old had hoped to catch on with the Chicago Bulls this year, but they let him go at the end of training camp. He has been very productive at the G League level and has averaged 25.7 points per game in each of the last two seasons, but those numbers have yet to translate at the next level.