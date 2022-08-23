Magic Johnson addresses rumor that he donated blood

Magic Johnson found himself at the center of an ugly internet hoax this week, and the Hall of Famer felt the need to address it on Tuesday.

A 10-year-old photo of Johnson was shared numerous times on social media this week and taken out of context. The photo was from a 2012 PBS documentary called “Endgame: AIDS in Black America.” In it, Johnson talks about how he retired from the NBA following his HIV diagnosis in 1991 and later returned. Johnson was shown at one point in the documentary having his blood drawn, which is where the photo came from.

Some of the people who shared the photo on social media claimed it showed Johnson recently donating blood to help COVID-19 patients. The same image was shared widely last year with a similar phony backstory. Johnson addressed the “false story” on Twitter Tuesday.

I’m aware of the false story circling the internet, and to be clear, I have never donated blood. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 23, 2022

Johnson retired from the Los Angeles Lakers in 1991 after announcing he had tested positive for HIV. He then played for the 1992 Olympic “Dream Team” and made a brief return to the Lakers in 1996. The former point guard was a 12-time All-Star and won five championships in L.A.