Magic Johnson fires back at Anthony Edwards over insulting claim

Magic Johnson is not messing around with Anthony Edwards’ recent comments about previous eras of the NBA.

In a recent Wall Street Journal feature, Edwards made waves by saying he felt that with the exception of Michael Jordan, previous eras of NBA players up until the late 1990s did not actually have “skill.”

Johnson, the star point guard of the Showtime Lakers, is an outstanding argument against Edwards’ point. In a panel interview with Stephen A. Smith, Johnson was asked about Edwards’ comments, and he delivered a great response.

"I never respond to a guy who's never won a championship… He didn't win a college championship, I don't even know if he won a high school championship." Magic Johnson didn't hold back while responding to Anthony Edwards' comments 👀😳 (via https://t.co/gnCFAy8D5B / IG) pic.twitter.com/8KUrvm4vZw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 25, 2024

“I don’t ever respond to a guy that’s never won a championship. There’s nothing to really say,” Johnson responded. “He didn’t win a college championship, I don’t know if he even won a high school championship.”

Edwards did win a Class AAA championship in Georgia while in high school, not that that’s likely to change Johnson’s basic point. Magic was one of the most skilled NBA players of any generation, and it was inevitable that Edwards’ comment was going to draw backlash.

Johnson is not the only Hall of Famer to fire back at Edwards. He probably won’t be the last, either.