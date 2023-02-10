Magic Johnson had awkward tweet about Lakers’ trade moves

Magic Johnson the tweeter must have forgotten about Magic Johnson the former NBA executive.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers great Johnson went viral this week for a rather awkward tweet about the team’s recent trade moves. He opined that the acquisitions of D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Mo Bamba would make the Lakers a playoff team. Johnson added that Russell specifically possesses strengths that can benefit LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

I think the acquisitions of D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba will make the Lakers a playoff team. Russell’s playmaking and 3-point shooting ability will help out LeBron James and Anthony Davis. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 10, 2023

Other than Johnson forgetting about new Laker Jarred Vanderbilt, there was something else that was a bit off about the tweet. Johnson was suddenly singing the praises of Russell, the very same player he traded away in 2017 and then dissed on the way out.

After taking over as Lakers president of basketball operations in Feb. 2017, Johnson inherited a roster with Russell, who was drafted by the previous regime. Just months later, Johnson traded Russell to the Brooklyn Nets and picked Lonzo Ball No. 2 overall in the draft to replace Russell. Johnson then proceeded to take a swipe at Russell’s leadership abilities.

Many on Twitter pointed out the irony of Johnson’s newfound praise.

You mean the same D’Angelo you ditched a few years ago? — mike hiserman (@MikeHiserman) February 10, 2023

I know what you said that summer pic.twitter.com/IO2Y1M7egz — The Pettiest Laker Fan (@ThePettiestLA) February 10, 2023

So funny coming from Magic who salary dumped D'Angelo Russell in one of his first moves as president. https://t.co/FqnxlcuagB — Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻‍💻 (@SGVNSports) February 10, 2023

the apology should be as loud as the disrespect was!!!!!!! https://t.co/MUcf9egbiZ — Lakers Outsiders (@LakersOutsiders) February 10, 2023

Of course, Russell at 21 years old is no longer the same as Russell is now at (almost) 27 years old, both in terms of play as well as maturity. The Lakers probably will no longer have to worry about some of the issues that marred Russell’s first stint with them.