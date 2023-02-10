 Skip to main content
Friday, February 10, 2023

Magic Johnson had awkward tweet about Lakers’ trade moves

February 10, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Magic Johnson looking on

Mar 23, 2018; Omaha, NE, USA; NBA former player Magic Johnson watches during the first half between the Clemson Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Johnson the tweeter must have forgotten about Magic Johnson the former NBA executive.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers great Johnson went viral this week for a rather awkward tweet about the team’s recent trade moves. He opined that the acquisitions of D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Mo Bamba would make the Lakers a playoff team. Johnson added that Russell specifically possesses strengths that can benefit LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Other than Johnson forgetting about new Laker Jarred Vanderbilt, there was something else that was a bit off about the tweet. Johnson was suddenly singing the praises of Russell, the very same player he traded away in 2017 and then dissed on the way out.

After taking over as Lakers president of basketball operations in Feb. 2017, Johnson inherited a roster with Russell, who was drafted by the previous regime. Just months later, Johnson traded Russell to the Brooklyn Nets and picked Lonzo Ball No. 2 overall in the draft to replace Russell. Johnson then proceeded to take a swipe at Russell’s leadership abilities.

Many on Twitter pointed out the irony of Johnson’s newfound praise.

Of course, Russell at 21 years old is no longer the same as Russell is now at (almost) 27 years old, both in terms of play as well as maturity. The Lakers probably will no longer have to worry about some of the issues that marred Russell’s first stint with them.

