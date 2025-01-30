Magic Johnson shares amazing new fact he learned

Magic Johnson is only about two years late to the party.

Johnson shared a post on X Wednesday congratulating Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun on having won both a college and NBA championship.

“I’m watching the Knicks vs Nuggets game and learned that Christian Braun has joined me in elite company as one of five basketball players to win a NCAA title and NBA title in back to back years! Congratulations to him,” Johnson wrote.

I’m watching the Knicks vs Nuggets game and learned that Christian Braun has joined me in elite company as one of five basketball players to win a NCAA title and NBA title in back to back years! Congratulations to him 🫡 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 30, 2025

The funny thing is that Johnson is about two years late to the “news.”

Braun won the NCAA championship as a member of the 2021-2022 Kansas Jayhawks. He was then drafted No. 21 overall by the Nuggets in 2022 and won the NBA championship as a rookie on the 2022-2023 Denver team.

Braun played three seasons as Kansas before going pro and winning his back-to-back championships. As if winning titles in college and the NBA weren’t enough, Braun also won three championships in high school.

In addition to Braun and Johnson, the other players to accomplish the feat include: Bill Russell, Henry Bibby and Billy Thompson. That’s some great company.

That’s such a cool stat that maybe we can give Magic a break for only realizing it two years after it happened.