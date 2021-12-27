Magic Johnson has curious comments about new series on Showtime Lakers

HBO’s highly-anticipated TV series on the Showtime Lakers does not seem to be all that popular among those who are being depicted in it.

TMZ Sports spoke this week with retired L.A. Lakers great Magic Johnson and asked him for his thoughts on the upcoming series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” The series, produced by Adam McKay, tells the story of the Lakers’ “Showtime” era and will debut on HBO Max in March.

“No, we got different shows coming out,” said Johnson when asked if he was excited about the series. “I got one, then you got Jeanie Buss got one on Showtime coming out, so those are the ones I’m looking forward to.”

“I’m not looking forward to it,” Johnson added about the HBO project. “I’m going to leave it at that.”

Johnson also said that he was not going to watch the HBO series.

“Winning Time” does not star any actual figures from the “Showtime” era. Instead, Hollywood actors were tabbed to play the parts. Johnson is played in the series by Quincy Isaiah. Adrien Brody (as coach Pat Riley) and John C. Reilly (as the late Dr. Jerry Buss) are some other notable cast members.

While the series has drawn a lot of hype, there is some obvious unhappiness with it from the real Showtime Lakers. Earlier this month, Johnson’s co-star on the team voiced his own displeasure with the series.

Photo: Mar 23, 2018; Omaha, NE, USA; NBA former player Magic Johnson watches during the first half between the Clemson Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports