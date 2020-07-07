Magic Johnson makes admission about his Twitter account

Magic Johnson has gained some serious popularity on Twitter over the years due to his matter-of-fact takes and often shockingly obviously statements, but apparently we have all been cheated.

The thoughts expressed on Johnson’s Twitter account may be his own, but the wording could be someone else’s. Magic made an appearance on the “Literally! With Rob Lowe” podcast recently, and the actor told him that the “Pardon My Take” podcast guys advised Lowe to ask Johnson if he writes his own tweets. You may be disappointed to learn that Magic says he does not.

“I don’t know. No, I have somebody write them out,” Johnson said, via Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll. “I tell them what I want to say and they write them.”

Johnson didn’t go into detail, so it’s difficult to understand what exactly that means. Some of Magic’s “best” tweets over the years have been the ones that provide painfully obvious analysis, so now we have to wonder if Johnson’s tweet person simply worded them as such or if Magic tells him or her exactly what to write. It’s also possible that Magic knows how much some of his tweets have been mocked and wants to pass the buck.

In addition to the not-so-hot takes, Johnson has also been known to (unintentionally?) burn people with hilarious tweets. Were those tweets also someone else’s doing? We suddenly have so many questions.