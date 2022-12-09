 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, December 8, 2022

Magic Johnson mocked for his Deion Sanders tweet

December 8, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Magic Johnson looking on

Mar 23, 2018; Omaha, NE, USA; NBA former player Magic Johnson watches during the first half between the Clemson Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Johnson is the king of Twitter, and he continued his reign of the social media service this week.

Johnson on Thursday tweeted his congratulations to Deion Sanders on landing the head coach job at Colorado.

“Congratulations to Coach Deion Sanders on being named the head coach of University of Colorado!” Magic tweeted.

Perhaps Magic was without internet access the last several days, because he’s just a wee bit behind on the Deion news.

A report broke on Friday night — nearly a full week prior to Magic’s tweet — saying all signs pointed to Deion taking the Colorado job. Sanders flew to Boulder on Saturday night and was introduced as the Buffaloes’ new head coach on Sunday.

Yet here is Magic sending his congratulations a full four days later, which might as well be half a year in internet time.

Magic was mocked for his late reaction to the news.

In future tweets, look for Magic to congratulate the Rams on winning the Super Bowl and the Lakers for signing Dennis Schröder.

Article Tags

Magic Johnson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus