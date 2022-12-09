Magic Johnson mocked for his Deion Sanders tweet

Magic Johnson is the king of Twitter, and he continued his reign of the social media service this week.

Johnson on Thursday tweeted his congratulations to Deion Sanders on landing the head coach job at Colorado.

Congratulations to Coach Deion Sanders on being named the head coach of University of Colorado! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 8, 2022

“Congratulations to Coach Deion Sanders on being named the head coach of University of Colorado!” Magic tweeted.

Perhaps Magic was without internet access the last several days, because he’s just a wee bit behind on the Deion news.

A report broke on Friday night — nearly a full week prior to Magic’s tweet — saying all signs pointed to Deion taking the Colorado job. Sanders flew to Boulder on Saturday night and was introduced as the Buffaloes’ new head coach on Sunday.

Yet here is Magic sending his congratulations a full four days later, which might as well be half a year in internet time.

Magic was mocked for his late reaction to the news.

Damn legend have you been under a rock for the past week. Did u just find this out? #GreatestPGEver #Lakers — MS PLAY SPORTS (@MSPLAYSPORTS1) December 9, 2022

Just like all the women Nick Cannon has slept with, you’re late. — Sloptimus Prime (@bsterby) December 8, 2022

Magic Johnson the GOAT, of being a week late to news. — George Hoya (@GeorgeHoyas33) December 8, 2022

In future tweets, look for Magic to congratulate the Rams on winning the Super Bowl and the Lakers for signing Dennis Schröder.