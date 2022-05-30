Magic Johnson makes abrupt shift on ‘NBA Countdown’ appearance

Magic Johnson was supposed to be a part of ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” for major events such as the NBA Finals. Then he wasn’t, and now he is again.

Johnson revealed on Twitter he will be making an appearance on ESPN’s NBA pregame show prior to Game 1 of the Finals on June 2. It’s not clear if he will be sitting in for the entire show or just making a brief appearance.

I’ll be joining the “NBA Countdown” on Thursday for the 1st NBA Finals game between the Warriors and Celtics. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 30, 2022

Johnson’s “NBA Countdown” odyssey has been a strange one. ESPN promoted him as part of the show’s new team back in October, but didn’t make his first appearance until March and has not been seen since then. The network had recently blamed that on scheduling issues and said he would not make any further appearances this season, so this is a quick and abrupt shift.

Magic is sure to have some Lakers takes in his appearance. That might be annoying to fans of the Warriors and Celtics ahead of an NBA Finals showdown.