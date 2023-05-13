Magic Johnson praises 1 notable Lakers figure after playoff series win

The Los Angeles Lakers punched their ticket to the Western Conference Finals with a 122-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. It was incredible accomplishment considering the team started the season 2-10, dealt with a multitude of injuries and had to claw their way back into playoff contention. And team legend Magic Johnson knows exactly where some of the thanks is owed.

Following the dominant Game 6 victory at the Crypto.com Arena, Johnson tweeted out a tip of the cap to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

Laker Nation, we all owe GM Rob Pelinka a huge thank you and high five for making big trades that helped the @Lakers advance to the Western Conference Finals! Rob, thank you thank you and thank you! Job well done! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 13, 2023

Johnson and Pelinka have had an up-and-down relationship over the years. Shortly after resigning as the Lakers’ president of basketball operations in 2019, Johnson accused Pelinka of “backstabbing” him. Pelinka refused to trade barbs, simply stating that he was “saddened” by some of Johnson’s commentary.

After the Lakers won the NBA Championship the following year, the two appeared to bury the hatchet. Pelinka called Johnson immediately after the championship win and the two “had a great talk.”

While it hasn’t exactly been perfectly smooth sailing since then, Johnson remains on good terms with Pelinka and the Lakers organization. And he’ll undoubtedly be cheering them on with a shot at the NBA Finals on the line.