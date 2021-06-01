Magic Johnson roasted for his latest hard-hitting Twitter analysis

Magic Johnson has become one of the most popular NBA personalities on Twitter because of his matter-of-fact takes and often shockingly obviously statements, and the Los Angeles Lakers legend lived up to his reputation on Tuesday.

Johnson tweeted last week that Game 3 and Game 5 are the most important games of a seven-game NBA playoff series. Some people disagreed and noted that any game can be the most important depending on which team has home advantage and what happens in the series to that point. However, with two playoff series tied at 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Tuesday night, Magic feels his point has been validated.

Earlier I tweeted about the importance of Game 5 and tonight we have two series tied at 2-2, Lakers vs. Suns and Trailblazers vs. Nuggets. LOL I guess I know a little bit about basketball — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 1, 2021

You’ve got us there, Magic. It would be tough for anyone to argue that Game 5 of a series that is tied 2-2 is the most important game.

Some of the responses to Johnson’s tweet were hilarious:

Magic, do you think the winner of Game 5 will be in the driver’s seat for the series? — Daniel Bennett (@danielrbenn) June 1, 2021

the winners tonight will be up in their series 3 games to 2 — Mike Shemesh (@MikeShemesh) June 1, 2021

this is a masterpiece StatMagic tweet. — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 1, 2021

Magic, my sources tell me that the play of guards and forwards will be vitally important tonight but not to forget centers — Brendel (@Brendelbored) June 1, 2021

Earlier I tweeted about how the importance of winning 4 games in a series can’t be overstated. LOL I guess I know a little bit about basketball — SPENCER (@spida4ever) June 1, 2021

Johnson is one of the best players in NBA history, but where he really shines is with his painfully obvious analysis. He’s also been known to (unintentionally?) burn people on Twitter. He truly is a must-follow.