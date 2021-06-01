 Skip to main content
Magic Johnson roasted for his latest hard-hitting Twitter analysis

June 1, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson has become one of the most popular NBA personalities on Twitter because of his matter-of-fact takes and often shockingly obviously statements, and the Los Angeles Lakers legend lived up to his reputation on Tuesday.

Johnson tweeted last week that Game 3 and Game 5 are the most important games of a seven-game NBA playoff series. Some people disagreed and noted that any game can be the most important depending on which team has home advantage and what happens in the series to that point. However, with two playoff series tied at 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Tuesday night, Magic feels his point has been validated.

You’ve got us there, Magic. It would be tough for anyone to argue that Game 5 of a series that is tied 2-2 is the most important game.

Some of the responses to Johnson’s tweet were hilarious:

Johnson is one of the best players in NBA history, but where he really shines is with his painfully obvious analysis. He’s also been known to (unintentionally?) burn people on Twitter. He truly is a must-follow.

