Magic Johnson dances on Clippers’ grave after Game 7 loss

Even Magic Johnson had fun at the Clippers’ expense following a playoff series loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

Magic, who is one of the biggest franchise legends in Los Angeles Lakers history, tweeted a reminder after the Clippers’ exit. Magic reminded everyone that it’s the Lakers who “will always own Los Angeles.”

The @Lakers will always own Los Angeles!! It will never change — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

He also mocked the Clippers for choking.

The Clippers choked again. They choked against Houston in 2015 and they choked tonight against the Denver Nuggets. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

The tweet holds some significance for a few reasons. The Clippers loaded up in the offseason by landing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, instantly making them championship contenders. Specifically, they won the Leonard sweepstakes over the Lakers.

Lakers fans likely were feeling somewhat threatened by the Clippers and worried about a playoff series against them. And then guess what happened? The Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead and didn’t even make it a conference finals series against the Lakers.

The Clippers still have never made the conference finals in their franchise history. The Lakers have won 16 championships in their history.

Johnson is right: the Lakers still own LA.

