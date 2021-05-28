Makur Maker declares for NBA draft without agent

Makur Maker played in just two games in his freshman season at Howard University last year, but the big man is already exploring the possibility of heading to the NBA.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Makur, a five-star recruit who shocked the basketball world when he chose Howard last year, has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft. The 20-year-old did not sign with an agent, however, which allows him to keep the option open of returning to Howard for his sophomore season.

Makur averaged 11.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in his two games last season for the Bisons before suffering a groin injury. Howard ended its season prematurely due to COVID-19 issues in January.

Makur, a 6-foot-11 center who is extremely athletic, was considered one of the top prospects in the country coming out of high school. He was heavily recruited by top programs and appeared to be leaning toward signing with one before he chose Howard.

If Makur does decide to enter the draft, he will likely be a lottery pick despite his limited college experience.