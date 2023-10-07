Malcolm Brogdon has surprising take on his trade to Blazers

Malcolm Brogdon went from contending for a championship with the Boston Celtics to mentoring young guards on the Portland Trail Blazers. Brogdon appears ready for the new challenge.

The Celtics finally traded Brogdon after months of speculation and rumored frustration. But instead of landing on a veteran-laden roster looking to win, Brogdon ended up as the only 30-something on the Blazers roster.

But despite the changing goals, it appears the reigning Sixth Man of the Year is prepared to commit to his new team. He opened up to reporters during Blazers training camp in Santa Barbara, Calif.

“I want to be here,” said Brogdon, when asked about potentially being rerouted to a contender. “There’s a lot of misleading information out there about they need to trade me or I want to go to a [contender]. I’m trying to make the most of my opportunity and right now it’s assuming a leadership role with these young guys. I’m embracing it.”

Brogdon has primarily been on winning teams throughout his career. He’s played in the playoffs in five of his first seven seasons with the Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Indiana Pacers.

Brogdon also serves as a vice president for the NBA Players Association and can provide veteran leadership in a fledgling Blazers locker room. His presence next to Blazers youngster Scoot Henderson could potentially be invaluable as the latter goes through the motions of his rookie season.

With Brogdon sounding ready to take on a mentorship role, the 30-year-old’s acquisition could prove to be an underrated win for the Blazers following the Damian Lillard trade.