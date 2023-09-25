Report claims Celtics are still trying to trade 1 player

The 2023-24 season may be just around the corner for the Boston Celtics. But their roster could potentially still be in flux.

The Celtics shipped out defensive talisman Marcus Smart for a package centered around big man Kristaps Porzingis. They also facilitated a sign-and-trade to move Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks.

Malcolm Brogdon, who was originally included in the trade for Porzingis in place of Smart, has been rumored to be frustrated with the Celtics.

A report from last week has maintained that Boston is not looking to trade Brogdon. However, “Celtics Beat” host Adam Kaufman has heard otherwise.

In a recent episode of his show, Kaufman spoke of hearing “whispers” about the Celtics openly engaging in Brogdon trade discussions.

“I have heard some whispers that they are still trying to trade (Brogdon) (…) Malcolm Brogdon is maybe not being actively dangled by the Celtics, but I believe he is absolutely on the trade block,” Kaufman said, via HoopsHype.

The Celtics do have Derrick White and Jaylen Brown manning the starting guard spots. However, their guard rotation off the bench does not have much depth outside of Brogdon.

Brogdon won the Sixth Man of the Year award last season with averages of 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. The oft-injured guard dealt with an elbow issue during Boston’s most recent playoff run.