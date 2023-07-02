 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 2, 2023

Malik Beasley reportedly drawing interest from multiple contenders

July 2, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Malik Beasley in a warmup

Feb 25, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Malik Beasley (25) before the game against the Houston Rockets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Beasley had his team option declined by the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week, but the former first-round pick should have no problem finding a new employer.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Sunday that Beasley has drawn interest from six teams — the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors.

The Suns have since agreed to a deal with veteran guard Eric Gordon, so they can probably be taken off that list.

Beasley, 26, was traded to the Lakers from the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal at the deadline last season. He averaged 11.1 points per game in 26 games with L.A., making 14 starts. He was not a part of the regular rotation during the playoffs.

Beasley led the NBA in three-pointers converted off the bench last season, so it is hardly a surprise that so many contenders are interested in him.

Article Tags

Malik Beasley
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus