Malik Beasley reportedly drawing interest from multiple contenders

Malik Beasley had his team option declined by the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week, but the former first-round pick should have no problem finding a new employer.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Sunday that Beasley has drawn interest from six teams — the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors.

The Suns have since agreed to a deal with veteran guard Eric Gordon, so they can probably be taken off that list.

Beasley, 26, was traded to the Lakers from the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal at the deadline last season. He averaged 11.1 points per game in 26 games with L.A., making 14 starts. He was not a part of the regular rotation during the playoffs.

Beasley led the NBA in three-pointers converted off the bench last season, so it is hardly a surprise that so many contenders are interested in him.