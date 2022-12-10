 Skip to main content
Malik Beasley has words for Rudy Gobert after game

December 9, 2022
by Larry Brown
Malik Beasley confronted Rudy Gobert over his former teammate’s actions at the end of Friday night’s game.

Gobert’s Minnesota Timberwolves beat his former team the Utah Jazz 118-108. Minnesota got some extra points at the end when Gobert decided to put in a basket with 2.4 seconds left instead of letting the clock run out. Beasley was upset over Gobert’s actions and let the center know it.

After the game, Beasley said to reporters that he told Gobert that the big man’s actions were “disrespectful.”

“Just disrespectful. It’s one of the unwritten rules of basketball. I told him that,” Beasley said, via Andy Larsen.

Gobert justified his actions, saying he was playing to the last second.

Gobert had no reason to do what he did, as there were only 2.4 seconds left, and the Jazz had conceded. Beasley was justified in finding Gobert’s actions to be disrespectful. The actions were more disrespectful because they were personal towards his former team.

Something similar happened in the Suns-Pelicans game on Friday night.

