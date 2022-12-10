Malik Beasley has words for Rudy Gobert after game

Malik Beasley confronted Rudy Gobert over his former teammate’s actions at the end of Friday night’s game.

Gobert’s Minnesota Timberwolves beat his former team the Utah Jazz 118-108. Minnesota got some extra points at the end when Gobert decided to put in a basket with 2.4 seconds left instead of letting the clock run out. Beasley was upset over Gobert’s actions and let the center know it.

Another one… Malik Beasley took exception to Rudy Gobert taking the last shot 👀pic.twitter.com/tVcyGw1OXR — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) December 10, 2022

After the game, Beasley said to reporters that he told Gobert that the big man’s actions were “disrespectful.”

Malik Beasley on confronting Rudy Gobert after the game after he scored to turn an 8-point lead to 10: "Just disrespectful. It's one of the unwritten rules of basketball. I told him that." — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) December 10, 2022

“Just disrespectful. It’s one of the unwritten rules of basketball. I told him that,” Beasley said, via Andy Larsen.

Gobert justified his actions, saying he was playing to the last second.

Rudy Gobert, on the late dunk and subsequent scrum: “I’ve been taught to play basketball to the last second. For me, there was never any intent to disrespect anybody. These guys who stepped in front of me, they weren’t going to do anything anyway. … It kind of ruined my moment.” pic.twitter.com/WlOzLFjdcr — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) December 10, 2022

Gobert had no reason to do what he did, as there were only 2.4 seconds left, and the Jazz had conceded. Beasley was justified in finding Gobert’s actions to be disrespectful. The actions were more disrespectful because they were personal towards his former team.

Something similar happened in the Suns-Pelicans game on Friday night.