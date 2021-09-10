Marc Gasol to remain in Spain after trade to Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers have one less 2012 NBA All-Star on their roster, as they have agreed to trade veteran big man Marc Gasol to the Memphis Grizzlies.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Lakers are sending Gasol, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to the Grizzlies in exchange for the draft rights to Wang Zhelin. The Lakers will save $10 million in the deal, while the plan for Gasol is to be released and remain in Spain.

Gasol began his NBA career with Memphis in 2008. Should he decide to retire, the trade will allow him to do so as a member of the Grizzlies.

The Lakers have stacked their roster with aging former All-Stars this offseason, so it’s no surprise that they are parting ways with one of them. Gasol, 36, averaged 5.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while playing 19.1 minutes per game with L.A. last year.

