Marc Gasol reportedly considering return to Europe

Marc Gasol helped the Toronto Raptors nearly reach the Eastern Conference Finals this year even after losing Kawhi Leonard, but the veteran center is facing an uncertain future as he heads toward free agency. While there would likely be interest in him returning to Toronto, Gasol may opt to leave the NBA.

According to a report from Xavier Saiso Garcia of Radio Ser Catalunya, Gasol will consider returning to Europe to play next year. The 35-year-old is from Spain and played there professionally for several years before he was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gasol has seen his offensive numbers drop significantly since he joined the Raptors, but he’s still a solid low-post defender. There would likely be plenty of interest in him on the free agent market if he wants to keep playing in the NBA, especially after the way he slimmed down prior to the Orlando restart.

Gasol averaged 7.5 points and 6.3 rebounds while playing 26.4 minutes per game in his first full season with Toronto.